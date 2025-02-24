Top Telecom Stocks Worth Watching – February 24th

Broadcom, Arista Networks, AT&T, ServiceNow, and Palo Alto Networks are the five Telecom stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Telecom stocks represent shares of companies in the telecommunications industry, which provide essential communication services such as wireless voice, internet, and data transmission. These companies invest heavily in network infrastructure and are influenced by technological advancements, regulatory changes, and market competition, making their stocks a key component in both global communications and investment portfolios. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Telecom stocks within the last several days.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $4.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $214.26. The company had a trading volume of 13,351,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,202,654. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $119.76 and a 1 year high of $251.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $230.09 and a 200 day moving average of $190.49. The company has a market cap of $1.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 174.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.02.

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Shares of ANET traded down $5.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $93.28. The stock had a trading volume of 15,636,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,206,599. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.66 and its 200 day moving average is $102.01. Arista Networks has a 52-week low of $60.08 and a 52-week high of $133.57. The firm has a market cap of $117.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.09.

AT&T (T)

AT&T, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.74. 30,805,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,144,594. AT&T has a 52-week low of $15.94 and a 52-week high of $27.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

NYSE:NOW traded down $5.57 on Monday, reaching $932.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 838,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,534. The firm has a market cap of $192.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $637.99 and a 12-month high of $1,198.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,054.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $979.81.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

PANW traded up $0.88 on Monday, hitting $191.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,174,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,255,606. The firm has a market cap of $127.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.13, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $187.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.70. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $132.50 and a 1 year high of $208.39.

