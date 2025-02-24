Top Technology Stocks To Follow Today – February 23rd

NVIDIA, Apple, Microsoft, Meta Platforms, and Alibaba Group are the five Technology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Technology stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVDA stock traded down $5.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.35. The company had a trading volume of 226,998,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,691,776. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.87, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.62. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $74.22 and a 52 week high of $153.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $245.55. The company had a trading volume of 53,102,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,742,392. Apple has a 1-year low of $164.07 and a 1-year high of $260.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $240.47 and its 200-day moving average is $232.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Shares of MSFT stock traded down $7.88 on Friday, reaching $408.25. The stock had a trading volume of 27,440,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,130,024. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $385.58 and a 12 month high of $468.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $425.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $422.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

NASDAQ META traded down $11.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $683.62. 15,609,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,022,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $647.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $591.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $414.50 and a fifty-two week high of $740.91.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Alibaba Group stock traded up $7.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $143.67. 73,657,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,341,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.99. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $68.36 and a fifty-two week high of $145.30. The stock has a market cap of $341.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.31.

