Top Solar Stocks To Keep An Eye On – February 21st

Tesla, GE Vernova, and Constellation Energy are the three Solar stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Solar stocks refer to the shares of companies engaged in the solar energy industry. This can include companies involved in the production of solar panels, development of solar power plants, or provision of installation and maintenance services for solar energy systems. Buying these stocks allows investors to gain exposure to the growth potential of the solar energy sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Solar stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $16.68 on Friday, hitting $337.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,489,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,527,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $402.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 2.34.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

GE Vernova stock traded down $29.83 on Friday, reaching $329.85. 4,166,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,635,675. The stock has a market cap of $91.01 billion and a PE ratio of 59.57. GE Vernova has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $447.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $364.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $298.16.

Constellation Energy (CEG)

Constellation Energy Corporation generates and sells electricity in the United States. It operates through five segments: Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New York, ERCOT, and Other Power Regions. The company sells natural gas, energy-related products, and sustainable solutions. It has approximately 33,094 megawatts of generating capacity consisting of nuclear, wind, solar, natural gas, and hydroelectric assets.

Shares of CEG traded down $26.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $282.93. 3,757,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,836,510. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $280.73 and its 200 day moving average is $248.13. The stock has a market cap of $88.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.57. Constellation Energy has a 1-year low of $131.35 and a 1-year high of $352.00.

