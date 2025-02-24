Top Small Cap Stocks To Follow Now – February 23rd

MicroAlgo, Venus Acquisition, ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Innodata, and D-Wave Quantum are the five Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

MicroAlgo (MLGO)

MicroAlgo Inc. develops and applies central processing algorithm solutions to customers in internet advertisement, gaming, and intelligent chip industries in the People’s Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Central Processing Algorithm Services, and Intelligent Chips and Services.

MicroAlgo stock traded up $5.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.58. 530,222,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,546,148. MicroAlgo has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $509.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.74.

Venus Acquisition (VENA)

Venus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the Internet and high technology, financial technology, clean energy, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, food processing, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asian market.

VENA stock traded up $5.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.36. 526,636,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,904. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average is $1.39. Venus Acquisition has a 52-week low of $7.27 and a 52-week high of $16.17.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of NASDAQ SQQQ traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.44. The stock had a trading volume of 71,937,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,522,957. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.08 and a 200-day moving average of $34.60. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 12-month low of $26.21 and a 12-month high of $64.95.

Innodata (INOD)

Innodata Inc. operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

Shares of NASDAQ INOD traded up $7.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.89. The stock had a trading volume of 12,830,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,719. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.60 and a 200-day moving average of $30.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.81 and a beta of 2.57. Innodata has a 12-month low of $5.46 and a 12-month high of $71.00.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Shares of NYSE QBTS traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.27. The stock had a trading volume of 93,146,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,225,196. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.82 and a 200-day moving average of $3.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 1.10. D-Wave Quantum has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $11.41.

