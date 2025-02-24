Top Gold Stocks To Watch Now – February 21st

Robinhood Markets, Coca-Cola, Cadence Design Systems, Newmont, and Barrick Gold are the five Gold stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Gold stocks refer to stocks of companies involved in gold mining and production. These are publicly traded shares that investors can buy, and their value tends to correlate with the market price of gold. Investing in gold stocks can therefore be a way to take advantage of rising gold prices. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Gold stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

HOOD traded down $2.77 on Friday, hitting $53.29. The company had a trading volume of 15,435,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,987,207. Robinhood Markets has a 12-month low of $13.59 and a 12-month high of $66.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.56. The company has a market cap of $47.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.13.

Coca-Cola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $1.31 on Friday, hitting $71.35. 9,190,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,456,713. The company has a market cap of $307.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.61. Coca-Cola has a 52 week low of $57.93 and a 52 week high of $73.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.41.

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

CDNS stock traded down $7.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $262.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,563,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,934. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.95. The stock has a market cap of $72.04 billion, a PE ratio of 67.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.93. Cadence Design Systems has a 52-week low of $241.29 and a 52-week high of $328.99.

Newmont (NEM)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Newmont stock traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.91. The company had a trading volume of 8,654,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,184,185. The company has a market capitalization of $52.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.52. Newmont has a 12-month low of $29.42 and a 12-month high of $58.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Barrick Gold (GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Shares of GOLD stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.46. 10,689,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,234,564. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of $14.27 and a 52-week high of $21.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.55.

