Top Automotive Stocks To Follow Today – February 23rd

NVIDIA, Tesla, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Salesforce, and QUALCOMM are the five Automotive stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Automotive stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $5.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $134.35. 226,998,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,691,776. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $74.22 and a 52 week high of $153.13.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $16.60 on Friday, reaching $337.80. 73,720,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,682,248. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $400.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $313.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.59, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.34.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

TSM traded down $1.70 on Friday, hitting $198.40. 13,733,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,155,750. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $205.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.82. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $125.78 and a twelve month high of $226.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.06.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $8.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $309.54. The company had a trading volume of 7,341,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,477,091. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $212.00 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The stock has a market cap of $296.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.91, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $333.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $305.72.

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $8.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $165.43. The stock had a trading volume of 12,520,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,571,072. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.25. QUALCOMM has a 52 week low of $149.43 and a 52 week high of $230.63.

