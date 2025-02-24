Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Trading Down 11.3% – Here’s Why

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) fell 11.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.84 and last traded at $0.84. 16,648,043 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 47,600,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Tilray from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.70.

Tilray Stock Down 11.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $789.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 2.07.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Tilray had a negative net margin of 30.95% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $210.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.34 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Tilray Inc will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tilray

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TLRY. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tilray in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Dudley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Tilray during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Canada.

Featured Stories

