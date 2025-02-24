The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Holdings Raised by World Equity Group Inc.

World Equity Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 124.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,676 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the period. World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,556,435 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,589,783,000 after purchasing an additional 469,287 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,857,584 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,795,121,000 after purchasing an additional 363,707 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 7.5% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 9,182,564 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,079,319,000 after buying an additional 643,833 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in TJX Companies by 9.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,271,499 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $837,951,000 after buying an additional 657,529 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in TJX Companies by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,031,237 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $850,428,000 after buying an additional 827,103 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on TJX Companies from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.18.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $121.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $136.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.64. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.35 and a 52 week high of $128.00.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.29%.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.