The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) CFO Sells $706,463.40 in Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) CFO Gopal Ajay Madan sold 102,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $706,463.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,327,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,157,666.20. This trade represents a 7.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of REAL stock traded up $0.41 on Monday, hitting $6.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,252,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,422,620. The RealReal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $11.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.07 and its 200-day moving average is $5.60. The company has a market capitalization of $753.57 million, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 2.83.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.69 million. On average, research analysts forecast that The RealReal, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Anchorage Capital Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in RealReal during the third quarter worth about $10,675,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in RealReal in the 4th quarter valued at $17,138,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of RealReal during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,989,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in RealReal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,370,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 413.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,053,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,519,000 after purchasing an additional 848,640 shares in the last quarter. 64.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on REAL shares. UBS Group raised their price target on RealReal from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of RealReal from $6.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of RealReal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RealReal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.38.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

