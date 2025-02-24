The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Position Raised by Northwest Capital Management Inc

Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,508 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 2.7% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 160,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,832,000 after purchasing an additional 7,303 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 51,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,634,000 after buying an additional 21,710 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 14,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $1,004,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PG opened at $170.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $153.52 and a 52-week high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 33.00%. The business had revenue of $21.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.01%.

In related news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 47,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total value of $8,604,804.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,977 shares in the company, valued at $7,189,463.68. This trade represents a 54.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 90,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.84, for a total transaction of $14,819,328.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,814 shares in the company, valued at $28,313,845.76. The trade was a 34.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $186.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.53.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

