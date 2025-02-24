The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Quartz Partners LLC

Quartz Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,779 shares during the period. Quartz Partners LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 143.4% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 245,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,620,000 after buying an additional 144,646 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 4,806.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 616,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,632,000 after purchasing an additional 603,576 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 13,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 141,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,982,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $31.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.53. The stock has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.47.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.58%. Analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.80%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KHC. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.86.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

