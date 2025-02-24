The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co reduced its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,464 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Hershey were worth $5,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Hershey by 107.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 17,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 9,129 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 22.1% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hershey by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hershey by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 101,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,618,000 after acquiring an additional 11,971 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $41,144.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,682 shares in the company, valued at $396,936. The trade was a 9.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HSY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Hershey from $189.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Bernstein Bank reduced their target price on Hershey from $177.00 to $146.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Hershey from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.15.

Hershey Stock Performance

NYSE:HSY opened at $173.03 on Monday. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $140.13 and a fifty-two week high of $211.92. The firm has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.29. Hershey had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 19.83%. Equities research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.28%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

