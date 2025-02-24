Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Colonial River Investments LLC

Colonial River Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth about $41,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $202.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $188.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.59. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $159.11 and a 1-year high of $220.38. The company has a market cap of $183.89 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.97.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.82%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total transaction of $106,618.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,379.07. The trade was a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.20.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

