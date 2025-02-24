Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Bray Capital Advisors

Bray Capital Advisors reduced its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 57.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 730 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Tesla were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 6,990 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,305 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $400.00 to $490.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Tesla from $480.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Glj Research reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $24.86 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush set a $328.50 target price on Tesla in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $337.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $400.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $314.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.59, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.34.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 75,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total value of $27,590,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,463,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,274,741.40. The trade was a 4.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.54, for a total value of $35,254,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,903,716. This trade represents a 94.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 523,386 shares of company stock valued at $195,995,200. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

