Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.18), Zacks reports.

Tempus AI Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TEM traded up $1.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.57. The stock had a trading volume of 18,382,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,454,233. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. Tempus AI has a 52 week low of $22.89 and a 52 week high of $91.45.

Get Tempus AI alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Andrew Polovin sold 51,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $2,183,254.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 246,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,431,543.15. This represents a 17.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 476,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.84, for a total transaction of $23,734,256.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,502,643 shares in the company, valued at $324,091,727.12. This trade represents a 6.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,583,467 shares of company stock valued at $130,542,311.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Tempus AI from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Tempus AI from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. William Blair lowered shares of Tempus AI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Tempus AI in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tempus AI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.55.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Tempus AI

About Tempus AI

(Get Free Report)

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tempus AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempus AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.