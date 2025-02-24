Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM) Receives $58.55 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.55.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TEM shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Tempus AI from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

NASDAQ TEM opened at $68.09 on Wednesday. Tempus AI has a 52-week low of $22.89 and a 52-week high of $91.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

In other news, CEO Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 84,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $6,844,836.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,964,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,504,993.40. This trade represents a 1.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bradley A. Keywell sold 395,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $16,999,610.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,164,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,263,084.55. The trade was a 2.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,583,467 shares of company stock valued at $130,542,311.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tempus AI by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,519,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141,487 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tempus AI by 166.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,239,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,394 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Tempus AI by 166.0% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,239,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,352,000 after buying an additional 2,021,394 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Tempus AI by 240.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,762,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tempus AI by 86,947.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,653,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,836,000 after buying an additional 1,651,996 shares in the last quarter. 24.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

