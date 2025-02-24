Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Shares Purchased by Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its stake in shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,606 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Telefónica by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 24,854 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Telefónica by 293.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 26,410 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Telefónica by 274.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 316,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 231,919 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Telefónica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Telefónica during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Telefónica Stock Performance

Telefónica stock opened at $4.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.43. Telefónica, S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.89 and a 1-year high of $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 0.68.

Telefónica Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a $0.1576 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -84.62%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telefónica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Telefónica Company Profile

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

