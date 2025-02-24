Technology Minerals (LON:TM1) Stock Price Up 20% – Time to Buy?

Technology Minerals Plc (LON:TM1 – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 20% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00). 52,400,301 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 60,854,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.10 ($0.00).

Technology Minerals Stock Up 30.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13.

Technology Minerals (LON:TM1 – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported GBX (0.30) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Technology Minerals Plc will post 0.0442708 earnings per share for the current year.

About Technology Minerals

Technology Minerals is developing the UK’s first listed, sustainable circular economy for battery metals, using cutting-edge technology to recycle, recover, and re-use battery technologies for a renewable energy future. The Company currently holds 48.35% of the issued share capital of Recyclus Group Ltd, the UK’s first industrial-scale recycler of both lithium-ion and lead acid batteries.

