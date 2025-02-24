TCW Group Inc. Purchases New Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,962,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Management Nebraska acquired a new position in Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Suncoast Equity Management grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 2,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its stake in Hubbell by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 6,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Hubbell by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 53,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,561,000 after buying an additional 15,719 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Hubbell by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $407.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Hubbell from $455.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hubbell from $402.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $471.50.

Hubbell Stock Performance

Shares of HUBB opened at $376.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $420.03 and a 200-day moving average of $424.45. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $346.13 and a one year high of $481.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 13.82%. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.77%.

Hubbell declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hubbell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.