TCW Group Inc. Has $14.03 Million Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 43.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,708 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $14,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vistra by 616.0% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vistra by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vistra during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in Vistra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vistra Stock Down 7.8 %

Shares of VST opened at $150.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $51.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $46.18 and a 52 week high of $199.84.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a $0.2235 dividend. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.60%.

Insider Transactions at Vistra

In other Vistra news, Director Scott B. Helm sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.77, for a total value of $2,795,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 343,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,990,029.50. This represents a 5.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VST. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Vistra in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on Vistra in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Vistra from $135.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Vistra from $151.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.64.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

