TCW Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY)

TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.77% of Oppenheimer worth $5,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profit Investment Management LLC grew its position in Oppenheimer by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 49,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 34,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 403.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 13,747 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 26.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Oppenheimer during the third quarter worth $464,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Oppenheimer alerts:

Oppenheimer Stock Performance

NYSE OPY opened at $62.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $648.95 million, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.29. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.93 and a 52-week high of $73.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.45.

Oppenheimer Dividend Announcement

Oppenheimer ( NYSE:OPY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 8.76%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Oppenheimer’s payout ratio is presently 11.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Oppenheimer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer Profile

(Free Report)

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company provides brokerage services covering corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oppenheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oppenheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.