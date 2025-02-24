TCW Group Inc. Acquires 3,614 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,801 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in CRH were worth $4,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRH. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of CRH in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CRH in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CRH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in CRH by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.
CRH Stock Performance
CRH stock opened at $100.26 on Monday. CRH plc has a one year low of $71.18 and a one year high of $110.97. The firm has a market cap of $68.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.76.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About CRH
CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.
