Susan Ocampo Sells 97,527 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) Director Susan Ocampo sold 97,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.08, for a total value of $12,101,150.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,689,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,839,038. This represents a 2.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Susan Ocampo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 18th, Susan Ocampo sold 300,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.13, for a total value of $37,239,000.00.

On Friday, February 14th, Susan Ocampo sold 286,635 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.31, for a total transaction of $35,344,961.85.

On Monday, February 10th, Susan Ocampo sold 45,773 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.35, for a total transaction of $5,737,645.55.

MACOM Technology Solutions stock traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $119.27. 524,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,052. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.21 and a 12 month high of $152.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.86 and its 200-day moving average is $121.79. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.83, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.71.

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.38). MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 13.05%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.2% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

MTSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Northland Securities raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $105.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Northland Capmk raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.50.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

