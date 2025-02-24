Super Group (SGHC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Super Group to post earnings of $0.19 per share and revenue of $490.00 million for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Super Group Price Performance
SGHC opened at $7.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.34. Super Group has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $8.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.44 and a beta of 0.99.
Super Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 5.7%. Super Group’s payout ratio is 166.69%.
About Super Group
Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. Super Group (SGHC) Limited is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.
