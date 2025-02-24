Super Group (SGHC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Super Group to post earnings of $0.19 per share and revenue of $490.00 million for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Super Group Price Performance

SGHC opened at $7.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.34. Super Group has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $8.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.44 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Super Group alerts:

Super Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 5.7%. Super Group’s payout ratio is 166.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Super Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Super Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Super Group in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Super Group from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

View Our Latest Analysis on SGHC

About Super Group

(Get Free Report)

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. Super Group (SGHC) Limited is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Super Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.