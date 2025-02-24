Sunnova Energy International (NOVA) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 3rd. Analysts expect Sunnova Energy International to post earnings of ($0.79) per share and revenue of $235.85 million for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sunnova Energy International Price Performance

NYSE NOVA opened at $1.95 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. Sunnova Energy International has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $13.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunnova Energy International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.03.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

Featured Stories

