Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.900-1.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.970. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Summit Hotel Properties Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:INN traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 706,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,295. Summit Hotel Properties has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $7.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $690.08 million, a P/E ratio of 636.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.02.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.30. Summit Hotel Properties had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 1.87%. On average, equities analysts predict that Summit Hotel Properties will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Summit Hotel Properties Dividend Announcement

About Summit Hotel Properties

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,200.00%.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 1, 2023, the Company’s portfolio consisted of 101 assets, 57 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,035 guestrooms located in 24 states.

