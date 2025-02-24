Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 137,181 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 56% compared to the typical daily volume of 87,661 put options.

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK traded down $0.53 on Monday, reaching $59.67. 10,342,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,613,118. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.04 and its 200-day moving average is $53.39. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.85 and a fifty-two week high of $68.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARK Innovation ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

