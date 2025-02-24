Stifel Nicolaus Issues Positive Forecast for Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Stock Price

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 14.51% from the company’s previous close.

AND has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$48.86.

Get Andlauer Healthcare Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Andlauer Healthcare Group

Andlauer Healthcare Group Price Performance

Andlauer Healthcare Group Company Profile

Shares of AND traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$45.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,230. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 12-month low of C$36.43 and a 12-month high of C$48.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$44.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$41.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 0.66.

(Get Free Report)

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.