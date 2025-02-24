Stifel Nicolaus Issues Positive Forecast for Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Stock Price

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 14.51% from the company’s previous close.
AND has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$48.86.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.
