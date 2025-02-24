Stifel Nicolaus Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Stock Price

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $175.00 to $156.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 14.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on BLDR. StockNews.com downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.41.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BLDR

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLDR traded down $0.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $136.52. The company had a trading volume of 358,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616,696. Builders FirstSource has a fifty-two week low of $130.75 and a fifty-two week high of $214.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $154.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.12.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.13. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 30.54%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Builders FirstSource

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at $28,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.