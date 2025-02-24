Steven Madden (SHOO) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share and revenue of $550.37 million for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Steven Madden Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of SHOO opened at $38.23 on Monday. Steven Madden has a 1 year low of $36.40 and a 1 year high of $50.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.07.
Steven Madden Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is presently 35.74%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Steven Madden
Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.
