Stereotaxis (STXS) to Release Earnings on Monday

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share and revenue of $6.43 million for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:STXS opened at $2.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $185.56 million, a P/E ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 1.54. Stereotaxis has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $3.29.

About Stereotaxis

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems, instruments, and information systems for the interventional laboratory in the United States and internationally. Its robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

