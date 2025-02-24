Standard BioTools (LAB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share and revenue of $43.03 million for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Standard BioTools Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LAB opened at $1.30 on Monday. Standard BioTools has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $3.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.57.

Get Standard BioTools alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Standard BioTools from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

About Standard BioTools

(Get Free Report)

Standard BioTools Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instruments, consumables, reagents, and software services for researchers and clinical laboratories in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia pacific. It operates through two segments: Proteomics and Genomics. The company offers analytical systems, such as CyTOF XT System, a CyTOF XT mass cytometry system performs automated high-parameter single-cell analysis using antibodies conjugated to metal isotopes; and Hyperion XTi imaging system, a spatial biology instrument.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Standard BioTools Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard BioTools and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.