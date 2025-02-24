Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF) Insider Thomas Spain Sells 229,908 Shares

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Spain sold 229,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.30), for a total transaction of £55,177.92 ($69,827.79).

Thomas Spain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 10th, Thomas Spain sold 17,965 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.30), for a total value of £4,311.60 ($5,456.34).

On Friday, February 7th, Thomas Spain sold 218,255 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.28), for a total value of £48,016.10 ($60,764.49).

On Tuesday, February 4th, Thomas Spain sold 45,576 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 25 ($0.32), for a total transaction of £11,394 ($14,419.13).

On Thursday, January 30th, Thomas Spain sold 10,000 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.28), for a total transaction of £2,200 ($2,784.11).

On Monday, January 27th, Thomas Spain sold 119,824 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.28), for a total transaction of £26,361.28 ($33,360.26).

On Monday, January 20th, Thomas Spain sold 38,690 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.30), for a total value of £9,285.60 ($11,750.95).

On Thursday, December 19th, Thomas Spain sold 385,800 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.27), for a total value of £81,018 ($102,528.47).

On Friday, December 13th, Thomas Spain sold 27,341 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.30), for a total value of £6,561.84 ($8,304.02).

Staffline Group Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of LON:STAF traded down GBX 0.68 ($0.01) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 22.82 ($0.29). 14,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,034. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 22.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 27.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £29.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.04. Staffline Group plc has a one year low of GBX 18 ($0.23) and a one year high of GBX 42 ($0.53).

Staffline Group Company Profile

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills and employment training and support services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus.

Further Reading

