Spectral Medical (TSE:EDT) Trading 10.8% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of Spectral Medical Inc. (TSE:EDT – Get Free Report) rose 10.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.72 and last traded at C$0.72. Approximately 337,885 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 574% from the average daily volume of 50,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.65.
Spectral Medical Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.03, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.54 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$210.94 million, a P/E ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 0.96.
About Spectral Medical
Spectral Medical Inc is focused on the development and commercialization of a treatment for septic shock utilizing its endotoxin activity assay (EAA) diagnostic and the toraymyxin therapeutic. The company also manufactures and sells proprietary reagents. The product line of the company consists of proprietary biochemical, EAA, and instrumentation.
