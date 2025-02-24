SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYV. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,717,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,497,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,986,000 after acquiring an additional 65,870 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 168.9% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 82,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after acquiring an additional 51,963 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 905,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,596,000 after acquiring an additional 42,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 843.5% in the fourth quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 46,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,030,000 after acquiring an additional 41,289 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $85.19 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.70. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a one year low of $75.79 and a one year high of $96.14.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

