SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) is Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,199,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,871 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned 0.90% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $98,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spinnaker Trust grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 834,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,493,000 after acquiring an additional 55,249 shares during the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,132,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,110,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,934,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 475,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,350,000 after buying an additional 7,894 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPSM stock opened at $44.09 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.69 and a 200 day moving average of $45.70. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $39.65 and a 1 year high of $50.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.14.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

