S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC cut its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 658,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $328,632,000 after acquiring an additional 225,370 shares in the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 7.0% during the third quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 27,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 12.6% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 27,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Eastern Bank increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 50,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth about $27,170,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.4 %

SPGI stock opened at $533.05 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $510.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $509.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.07 billion, a PE ratio of 43.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $407.69 and a 12 month high of $545.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 14.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $617.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $590.23.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

