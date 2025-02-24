South Dakota Investment Council Sells 230 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

South Dakota Investment Council cut its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,603 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of URI. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 8.3% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in United Rentals by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,492,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in United Rentals by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 14,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,741,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of URI opened at $656.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $596.48 and a 12-month high of $896.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $731.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $770.71.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $11.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.65 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 34.21%. As a group, research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This is a positive change from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is 18.48%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $658.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on United Rentals from $940.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 price target (down previously from $963.00) on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Baird R W raised United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on United Rentals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $829.00.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

