South Dakota Investment Council Has $2.05 Million Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

South Dakota Investment Council cut its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,991 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TJX. Provident Trust Co. grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 2,723,149 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $328,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,486 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in TJX Companies by 161.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,786,652 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $210,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,912 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in TJX Companies by 281.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,235,037 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $145,166,000 after acquiring an additional 911,351 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP boosted its position in TJX Companies by 564.0% during the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,064,217 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $128,568,000 after acquiring an additional 903,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in TJX Companies by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,031,237 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $850,428,000 after acquiring an additional 827,103 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Stock Down 1.5 %

TJX opened at $121.08 on Monday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.35 and a 1-year high of $128.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $136.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

TJX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on TJX Companies from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on TJX Companies from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.18.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

