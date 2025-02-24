South Dakota Investment Council Buys 6,200 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,426 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 29.8% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 64,871 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,141 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,242 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,021 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $37.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.98. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.39 and a fifty-two week high of $55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.47 and a 200-day moving average of $38.31.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 19.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Devon Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.83.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

