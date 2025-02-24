South Dakota Investment Council Acquires 600 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 12.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 20.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 7.5% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mohawk Industries

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.48, for a total transaction of $270,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,332.44. This trade represents a 44.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,078 shares of company stock valued at $2,474,347. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MHK shares. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.92.

Mohawk Industries Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE MHK opened at $115.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.25. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $104.88 and a one year high of $164.29.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.10. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 8.04%. Equities analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

