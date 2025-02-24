Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Shares Up 16.7% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC – Get Free Report) rose 16.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 202,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 434,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Solstice Gold Stock Up 16.7 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.89, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 6.94. The company has a market cap of C$7.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.94.

Insider Activity

In other Solstice Gold news, Director Blair Schultz acquired 11,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$110,000.00. Corporate insiders own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

About Solstice Gold

Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration for and development of mineral resource properties in Ontario and Nunavut, Canada. It primarily explores for gold and lithium deposits. The company was formerly known as Dunnedin Gold Inc and changed its name to Solstice Gold Corp. in September 2017. Solstice Gold Corp.

