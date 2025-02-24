Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of SEI traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,488,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,925. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 76.65 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.97. Solaris Energy Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $7.49 and a 52 week high of $39.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners raised Solaris Energy Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Solaris Energy Infrastructure has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

About Solaris Energy Infrastructure

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant to oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

