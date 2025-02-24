Skylands Capital LLC Takes $726,000 Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 14.7% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 172.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 23.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 3.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HOG has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.57.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Luke Christopher Mansfield sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total value of $88,264.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,487.80. This trade represents a 12.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:HOG opened at $26.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.25 and a 1 year high of $44.16. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.79.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.28). Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

See Also

