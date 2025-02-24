Skylands Capital LLC Invests $2.18 Million in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 30,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Timken by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Timken by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 203,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,547,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in Timken by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 6,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in Timken by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 18,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Timken by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 783,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,928,000 after buying an additional 30,411 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Timken alerts:

Timken Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of TKR opened at $81.26 on Monday. The Timken Company has a twelve month low of $69.35 and a twelve month high of $94.71. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.32.

Timken Dividend Announcement

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Timken had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 13.93%. As a group, analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. Timken’s payout ratio is presently 27.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on TKR. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Timken in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Timken from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Timken from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Timken from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.70.

View Our Latest Research Report on TKR

Insider Transactions at Timken

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $407,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,379,091.50. This represents a 5.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Timken Profile

(Free Report)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.