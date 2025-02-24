Skylands Capital LLC Has $5.07 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Skylands Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,925 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 397.7% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 232.3% during the 4th quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 720.0% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $116.35 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.40 and a 1-year high of $158.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.21 and its 200-day moving average is $128.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 6.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 97.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $158.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.73.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

