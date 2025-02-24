Skylands Capital LLC Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Skylands Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 88.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4,157.6% in the fourth quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 155,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,407,000 after buying an additional 151,961 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 341.2% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 190,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,145,000 after purchasing an additional 146,945 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 535,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,662,000 after purchasing an additional 116,852 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 646,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,262,000 after buying an additional 92,537 shares during the period. Finally, Harmony Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter worth $15,175,000. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Adam Inzirillo sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.67, for a total value of $41,934.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,872.31. This trade represents a 9.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dave Howson sold 11,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.01, for a total value of $2,273,526.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,230.25. The trade was a 57.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,316 shares of company stock valued at $2,332,393 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Report on Cboe Global Markets
Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $210.93 on Monday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.13 and a 52 week high of $221.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $199.97. The stock has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.78.
Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.04). Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 18.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.
Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 34.90%.
Cboe Global Markets Profile
Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cboe Global Markets
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- 5 S&P 500 Dividend Stocks Set to Reward Investors
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Why Genuine Parts Company Is a Royally Good Buy Right Now
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- Industrials Are Quietly Outpacing the Market: 3 Stocks to Watch
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.