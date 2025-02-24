Skylands Capital LLC Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Skylands Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 88.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4,157.6% in the fourth quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 155,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,407,000 after buying an additional 151,961 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 341.2% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 190,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,145,000 after purchasing an additional 146,945 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 535,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,662,000 after purchasing an additional 116,852 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 646,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,262,000 after buying an additional 92,537 shares during the period. Finally, Harmony Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter worth $15,175,000. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Adam Inzirillo sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.67, for a total value of $41,934.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,872.31. This trade represents a 9.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dave Howson sold 11,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.01, for a total value of $2,273,526.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,230.25. The trade was a 57.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,316 shares of company stock valued at $2,332,393 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CBOE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $174.00 price target (down from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $232.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.86.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $210.93 on Monday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.13 and a 52 week high of $221.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $199.97. The stock has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.04). Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 18.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 34.90%.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

