Skylands Capital LLC Has $1.40 Million Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Skylands Capital LLC boosted its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 38.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 1,073.7% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Brunswick by 669.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Brunswick
In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 433 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total transaction of $28,426.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,949.65. The trade was a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.
Brunswick Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of NYSE BC opened at $62.81 on Monday. Brunswick Co. has a one year low of $62.33 and a one year high of $96.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63.
Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Brunswick had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 2.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Brunswick Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.42%.
Brunswick Company Profile
Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.
