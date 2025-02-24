Skylands Capital LLC Cuts Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Skylands Capital LLC cut its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHE LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. GHE LLC now owns 13,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,976,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 80,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,148,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in S&P Global by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, World Equity Group Inc. bought a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $533.05 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $510.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $509.45. The stock has a market cap of $164.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.16, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $407.69 and a 12 month high of $545.39.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 14.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on S&P Global from $576.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.23.

Read Our Latest Report on S&P Global

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.