Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.81.

SIRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sirius XM from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on SIRI

Sirius XM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $24.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.75. Sirius XM has a twelve month low of $20.47 and a twelve month high of $48.00.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. Sirius XM had a negative net margin of 24.03% and a positive return on equity of 13.44%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sirius XM will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -16.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sirius XM

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its position in Sirius XM by 113.5% during the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sirius XM Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.